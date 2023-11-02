Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 37,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,421. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

