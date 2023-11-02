Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010,416. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

