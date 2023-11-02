Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 2,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 1,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,479. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

