Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

