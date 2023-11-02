Steward Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 0.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 110,839 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $2,034,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,709 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

