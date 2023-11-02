StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

