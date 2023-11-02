StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

