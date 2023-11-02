StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CIRCOR International
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.