StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

CPSH opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.64.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

