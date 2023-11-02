StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
CPSH opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.64.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
