StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.