StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NURO opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.