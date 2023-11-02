StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

TCON stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

