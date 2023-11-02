StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAMP. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 75.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 513,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

