StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.9 %
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
