StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

