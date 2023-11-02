StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.