StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research cut NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NCR has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in NCR by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 101,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

