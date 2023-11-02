StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939 over the last three months. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

