Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

