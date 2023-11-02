Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $51.13. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 45,377 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $70,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 12.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.41.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

