Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 35,962 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

