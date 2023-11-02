Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $76.84.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock worth $46,601,744 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.