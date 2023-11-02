Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.24 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

