SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,936 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of SunOpta worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 2,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 204,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. Mizuho began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 54,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.