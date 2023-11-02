Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,435 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Sunrun worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 237.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,812,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

