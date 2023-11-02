Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.