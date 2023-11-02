Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.