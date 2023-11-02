Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

SYY opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

