Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas owned about 4.28% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,937,751,000,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,999,000. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 122,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,214. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $365.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

