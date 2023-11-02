Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

