Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.75

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 791252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.