Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $109.56 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

