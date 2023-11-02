TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.57

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 501978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,919,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,453 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.