Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.59

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 204898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,637,000 after purchasing an additional 469,546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

