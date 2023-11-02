Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

Teleperformance Price Performance

About Teleperformance

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

