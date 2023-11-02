Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

VFC stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

