Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to Issue $1.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Ternium has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Ternium Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Further Reading

