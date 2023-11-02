Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,292,880 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,574,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,970,203. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

