Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $213.46 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,065 shares of company stock worth $11,292,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

