Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $143.17 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

