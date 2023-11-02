Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 98 shares of company stock worth $180,380. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $26.35 on Thursday, reaching $1,869.09. 10,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,850.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,602.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

