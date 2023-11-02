Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.90. 94,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,546. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.