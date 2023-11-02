The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the quarter. AES makes up 0.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of AES worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 2,315.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,090 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $52,959,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 46.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

