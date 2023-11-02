The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BA traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,794. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.01. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.