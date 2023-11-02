The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

