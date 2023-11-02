The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.78. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $2,883,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,041,000 after buying an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.19.

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.