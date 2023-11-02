The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 414,118 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of The GEO Group worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,173,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,488,000 after buying an additional 360,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

