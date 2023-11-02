The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.31. 27,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,865. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

