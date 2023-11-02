The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $292.20. The stock had a trading volume of 572,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,733. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.