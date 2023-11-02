The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.25. The stock had a trading volume of 733,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.