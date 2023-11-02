The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

