The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SO opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

